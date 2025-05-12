Youths start fire on cliff near Lancaster village putting crews in danger
A South Lakes Police spokesman said on Facebook: “Today in Arnside, some youths started a fire at height. Close to very dry leaves and trees. A fire can very easily get out of control, cause damage, kill wildlife, and risk lives.
“The fire service had to climb down steep uneven ground to put this fire out, putting themselves in danger.
"Emergency service workers are human beings, with families that they want to go home to after a shift.
"When emergency workers are having to attend incidents that have been deliberately created by a thoughtless individual, they are not available to help someone else that is desperately in need.
"Sadly this has not been an isolated incident. Fires have also been started in Kendal.
"PCSO Hayley, who also attended the scene, is asking parents and teachers to talk to children and young people about the consequences of starting fires.”