Youths rescued from sea near Morecambe Battery moments away from ‘potential tragedy’
Youths stranded in the sea near Morecambe Battery were moments away from ‘potential tragedy’ said Morecambe lifeboat.
On the evening of Saturday, May 13, Morecambe RNLI received a report of youths trapped in the sea off the Battery car park clinging onto a buoy.
A spokesman for Morecambe lifeboat said: “The tide was flooding and swift decisive action was needed to avoid a potential tragedy.
“The inshore lifeboat was immediately launched.
“Upon arrival of crews the youths were seen wading through the high water back towards the shoreline.
“The crew immediately assisted the youths back to shore.
“One of the youths had swallowed a large amount amount of water.
“The crew offered first aid but this was declined by the youth who was making a good recovery.
“Once all youths were safely back to shore the crew returned to station ready to prepare the lifeboat for the next shout.
“It’s imperative all those that go out on the bay are aware of the dangers of being cut off by the tide which will sweep around you.
“Stay out of channels as these fill fast with water.
“Ensure if you do go out on the bay someone is aware who is on the shore.”