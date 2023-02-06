Youths inhaling laughing gas, smoking cannabis and verbally abusing members of public in Morecambe’s Happy Mount Park
A large group of youths in Happy Mount Park in Morecambe were inhaling gas from balloons and being verbally abusive to members of the public.
When police arrived numerous youths were seen inhaling from balloons and then ran from officers.
Police said a large cannister of Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas) was found and there was also a strong smell of cannabis in a shelter near the bowling green where the youths were gathered.
All the youths were aged between 11-16 years old and were all males.
Police have body worn video footage of the group and will be liaising with local schools to identify those involved.
A spokesman for Morecambe Area Police said: “If your son has visited the park today (Saturday) at around 2pm or visits in general please speak with them and remind them on how to behave themselves when out in the community.”
Please visit the link https://orlo.uk/IbzFx regarding the dangers on Nitrous Oxide and discuss this with your children.