A youth was arrested for an attempted stabbing at Lancaster Railway Station.

Police said fast track enquiries led to a suspect being circulated as wanted.

A juvenile male was arrested on April 18 in Preston.

He has been interviewed and bailed as CID continue their enquiries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter X: “An incident occurred on Wednesday evening at #Lancaster Station where a person attempted to stab another.

"Our fast track enquiries led to a suspect being circulated as wanted.