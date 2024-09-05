Your pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe children going back to school

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:53 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 11:17 BST
It's back to school week for children across the Lancaster and Morecambe district.

To mark the occasion, we asked you to share pictures of your children looking smart in their new school uniforms and we were inundated with photos.

There were hundreds of them – so thank you for sharing them with us and our readers.

Here we’ve put together a photo gallery of some of them. There are 47 pictures chosen completely at random.

Our apologies to those who didn’t make the cut but there were just far too many for us to process everyone.

Grace & Scarlett - first time in big school.

1. Back to school

Grace & Scarlett - first time in big school.

Photo Sales
James - Reception, Lily - Year 3 and Poppy - Year 5.

2. Back to school

James - Reception, Lily - Year 3 and Poppy - Year 5.

Photo Sales
Charlie, age 11, Morecambe Bay Academy.

3. Back to school

Charlie, age 11, Morecambe Bay Academy.

Photo Sales
Logan, Year 1.

Logan, Year 1.

Logan, Year 1.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
