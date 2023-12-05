Young people from Morecambe help create new film to celebrate More Music’s 30th anniversary

At the start of the year young people from across the More Music Morecambe youth programme were given the challenge of writing a new anthem to celebrate the charity’s 30th anniversary.

Using themes of hope, the future and sense of place as well as reflecting on what More Music means to them, young people generated many ideas, words and phrases that became the lyrics for the track.

Meanwhile, bands shared chord progressions and developed hooks and melodies, which formed the structure of the song.

They spent the spring term bringing ideas together in sessions and the song began to take shape.

Young people celebrate helping to create a film to celebrate More Music's 30th anniversary.

Bay Youth Voices, More Music’s vocal group for six – 11-year-olds, wrote a rap section, young musicians from the Stages project learned how to play the track live, vocalists from LYVE (Lancashire Youth Vocal Ensemble) worked on the harmonies and vocal arrangements.

In no time at all, everyone in the office was singing the chorus!

Once the song was fully formed, a group of the young musicians and vocalists recorded the track at Lancaster & Morecambe College’s excellent studio facilities.

This great opportunity gave young people as young as seven-years-old their first experience in a professional environment.

A band on stage performing the song that was created for the film.

Everyone had a wonderful time hanging out in the studio and the track sounded great.

During the summer, local film maker and director Daniel Brereton, who has made music videos of bands such as Metronomy and the Vaccines, worked with young people to story board a video to accompany the track.

This was an incredible opportunity to take a behind the scenes look at how to produce and direct a music video and an insight into a fascinating career path.

Once the storyboard and shot list were complete, the performers were cast and the team went on location with Daniel in and around More Music and Morecambe for a brilliant day of filming.

One highlight was filming on location at the skate park with a full band set up and skateboarders!

The final result is a wonderful video and track created by the young people who come to More Music’s youth programme, which includes projects for people from aged eight-25; Bay Youth Voices, Stages, More Media Collective, Stages Vocal Night and Sing it Out.