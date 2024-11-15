Young Lancaster pupils create allotment in school grounds and grow their own veg thanks to funding boost
The year five and six pupils from Overton St Helen's Church of England Primary School were supported in their endeavours by Where the Wildings Are, with funding donated by The Cumberland building society’s Branch Community Fund.
“They loved it,” said Alex Hall from Where the Wildings Are which is helping Lancaster and Morecambe Bay area schools to tackle biodiversity loss and food insecurity, and promote outdoor learning.
“Children love being outside and working with the soil and learning about the environment. They can talk for hours about what they have learned outside. It lights them up.
“The funding helped us support Overton St Helen’s school to create a new allotment area. The children weaved willow fencing and planted cabbages and herbs in the raised beds.
“Every time we get a donation, we can make more changes, and it helps so much.”
So far around 20 schools have taken part in Where the Wildings Are.
"The aim is to help schools rewild their grounds, create seed growing spaces and embed outdoor learning in their curriculum," said Alex, who is a former primary, secondary and special needs teacher, and ex-countryside ranger.
“The kids that are harder to engage in the classroom are usually much easier to engage outside.
“And because it gives kids something they are proud of, you can build their self-confidence.
“Part of the aim is to tackle food poverty and give them the skills to go away and share what they have learned with family and friends.”