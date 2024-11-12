Young Lancaster deafblind artist wins competition to design charity bag for Poundland

A Lancaster deafblind artist who is also in a wheelchair has won a Poundland competition to design a charity bag for life.

The snowman design was created by 17-year-old wheelchair user and deafblind artist Ava Jolliffe from Lancaster who is supported by Poundland Foundation charity partner Whizz Kidz.

Designs for Poundland’s charity bag for life were submitted by Whizz Kidz’ service users, with Ava’s design winning the vote by Poundland shoppers across the retailer’s social media channels back in April.

Ava and her mum visited their local Poundland store in Lancaster Marketgate to celebrate the bag going on sale for the first time.

Ava’s visit to Poundland Lancaster Market Gate. From left to right: Pound Hound, Poundland’s Foundation Manager Lucy Ruff, bag designer Ava Jolliffe, Hayley the first customer to purchase the bag, plus her friend Hayley and Whizz Kidz Head of Young People’s Services & Safeguarding Sarah Howe.

Ava lost her ability to walk, talk, hear and a large percentage of vision when she was just three-years-old.

But as a lifelong lover of drawing and art, she has made it her mission in the subsequent years to challenge perceptions of what disabled people can dream of and create.

Ava has appeared on the BBC’s Britain’s Best Young Artist programme, won numerous awards and produced the UK’s first NFT by a Deafblind disabled artist in partnership with Deafblind UK.

This latest partnership with Poundland Foundation marks the value retailer’s ongoing commitment supporting inclusivity while raising money for good causes through its Foundation.

Ava Jolliffe with the winning design charity bag.

Poundland will stock 60,000 of its charity bag-for-life for life across its 800-strong store network.

Poundland’s foundation manager Lucy Ruff said: “We’ve always wanted to do a charity bag for life to raise awareness and funds for the Poundland Foundation – and we cannot think of a better way to kick off this initiative than with the incredible Ava’s fantastic festive design.”

Julian Hare, deputy director of fundraising and communications at Whizz Kidz added: “As a long-term charity partner of the Poundland Foundation, we are thrilled to see the creativity of young wheelchair users come to life with Ava's snowman bag for life design which will kick off Poundland’s latest fundraising campaign.

“As the UK’s leading charity supporting young wheelchair users – we create opportunities for young wheelchair users to get the equipment, skills and confidence to go further.

"We hope that Ava’s bag design will raise valuable funds and challenge perceptions of what disabled young people across the UK can achieve.”

The bag will cost £1 with 10p from the sale of each bag to be donated to the Foundation.