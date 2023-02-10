Young girl rescued from quicksand in Morecambe Bay before incoming tide reached her

A call came in to emergency services at 10.41am on Thursday February 9, and Morecambe RNLI were tasked to reports of a person stuck in quicksand near Silverdale.

The inshore rescue Hovercraft launched and crew members quickly located the young girl and extracted her from the soft sand before the incoming tide reached.

A spokesman for Morecambe RNLI said: “The young casualty was very brave and kept very calm throughout the rescue.

Morecambe RNLI crews with the hovercraft after the rescue from quicksand near Silverdale. Picture from RNLI.

“She was then transferred to our colleagues from Bay Search & Rescue, who placed her into the Sherp for warmth before the ambulance arrived on scene to check her over.

“We would like to remind everyone that if you get into difficulty or see anyone in trouble within Morecambe Bay please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

“This was a very successful multi-agency rescue involving: Bay Search & Rescue, Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team, Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team & NWAS.”