Young adults urged to help shape the future of the Lancaster district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young adults are being called on to help shape the future of the Lancaster district.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster City Council and Lancaster University have teamed up to give 18 to 30-year-olds a real voice in major local plans through the Placemaking with Young Adults project.

Young people’s views will help guide the council in its planning for better housing, jobs, transport, and the environment with their thoughts feeding directly into the Local Plan, a document which shapes how Lancaster, Morecambe, Heysham, Carnforth and the many villages and rural areas are likely to evolve during the next few decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project builds on earlier work carried out with young people which successfully helped to create Lancaster’s Sustainable Travel and Climate Strategies.

Young adults are being called on to help shape the future of the Lancaster district.

Those interested can join walking workshops and interactive events in May and June – which includes looking at sites around Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth to look at how they can be developed and explore ideas from innovation to biodiversity.

“Planning is vital for managing how we live together, meet changing community needs, and carefully make the best use of land, said Mark Cassidy, chief officer, planning and climate change at Lancaster City Council.

“The Local Plan sets the direction for how our district will grow and develop over the next 15 to 20 years, guiding everything from new housing to protecting important green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people's voices are crucial in this process. Their ideas and aspirations will help shape policies that design a district which reflects what matters most to them and influences decisions which will ultimately affect their future.”

Dr Mirian Calvo, lecturer in participatory architecture at Lancaster University, said: "Partnering with Lancaster City Council allows us to support young voices at the core of our mission.

"It's vital that their perspectives influence planning, ensuring future environments meet their needs and values."

All age groups across the district will have the opportunity to have their say and influence the Local Plan as the plan-making process continues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first ‘walkshop’ takes place on May 7 and places can be booked at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EMSW

For more information on the project go online at https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/04fa69be99cc4c42b6504b6e5df8c766

Workshop dates:

Carnforth Hub: Wednesday May 7, 5pm-8.30pm

Lancaster Innovation Centre: Saturday May 17, 10.30am-2pm

Lancaster and Morecambe College: Wednesday June 4, 4pm-7.30pm

The Storey, Lancaster: Saturday June 28, 10.30am-3pm