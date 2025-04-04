You can now buy healthy duck food at popular Morecambe park instead of giving them bread
The feeder is made from recycled plastics equivalent to 20,000 plastic bottles.
You can only pay for the duck feed by contactless payment and it costs £1 for the feed.
A notice on the duck feeder says: “Thank you for not feeding the ducks bread! Bread makes ducks ill and it does not contain the right nutrients or calories that they need to grow and keep warm.
"Rotting bread pollutes the water and causes nasty surface algae, which kills local wildlife and gives ducks diseases.”
There is also a QR code which can be scanned to learn more about the habitat of the ducks and other birds and animals.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council who own Happy Mount Park said: “Now there will be duck feed available to purchase for a small cost to help keep the ducks healthy.”