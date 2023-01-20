The highest count in the last six years has been 21 but maybe that can be beaten this year with your help.

The Friends of Williamson Park are joining in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch on Sunday January 29 from 11am to 3pm and are inviting members of the public to join them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Williamson Park is used by lots of different birds, especially helped by the feeding station and over 100 bird boxes which have been installed by the Friends group," said Hilary Smith from the Friends group.

The Friends of Williamson Park in Lancaster are inviting you to join them in a spot of birdwatching.

"We would like to know more about the birds so that we can make the park better for them."

You can go along and also meet the birdy friends in the Ashton Memorial where there will be lots of information and activities about birdwatching in the park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you would like more information or would like to join the Friends of Williamson Park, please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, if you want to take part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch at home, go to https://www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch/ to sign in.

“In the UK we’ve lost 38 million birds over the last 50 years, many back garden favourites amongst them,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Take the starling – it has declined so much that it is now on the UK Red List for birds.