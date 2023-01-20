You can join in the Big Birdwatch Day at Lancaster's largest park
How many different types of bird do you think live in Lancaster’s Williamson Park?
The highest count in the last six years has been 21 but maybe that can be beaten this year with your help.
The Friends of Williamson Park are joining in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch on Sunday January 29 from 11am to 3pm and are inviting members of the public to join them.
"Williamson Park is used by lots of different birds, especially helped by the feeding station and over 100 bird boxes which have been installed by the Friends group," said Hilary Smith from the Friends group.
"We would like to know more about the birds so that we can make the park better for them."
You can go along and also meet the birdy friends in the Ashton Memorial where there will be lots of information and activities about birdwatching in the park.
If you would like more information or would like to join the Friends of Williamson Park, please email [email protected]
Alternatively, if you want to take part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch at home, go to https://www.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch/ to sign in.
“In the UK we’ve lost 38 million birds over the last 50 years, many back garden favourites amongst them,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.
"Take the starling – it has declined so much that it is now on the UK Red List for birds.
"That’s why yours and every birdwatch matters as it helps us monitor how our UK birds are doing in the face of the nature and climate crisis.”