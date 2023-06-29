You can join ghost hunt and sleepover at ‘haunted’ Morecambe hotel if you dare

The ghost hunt is the second to be held by Twilight Ghost Hunts, who said: “This back to basic ghost hunt at this chilling location is what everyone asked for, so we provided.

"Our first visit was phenomenal, with so much to explore, we just had to book another visit.

"The grand hotel, which now stand abandoned a few roads away from the seafront, was built in 1895 by Edmond Park.

A ghost hunt will be held at the reputedly haunted Park Hotel in Morecambe in September.

"The luxury hotel attracted England's wealthiest and most influential, but it was rumoured that the Park held séances and strange occult rituals.

"The building fell quiet for a couple of years, being purchased in 1899 by Thomas Baxter and John and Robert Fisher on May 15, 1899.

“Since 1905 the hotel has changed hands through several breweries from Tetleys - 1905 to Ind Coope -1970 and Allied Breweries - 1982.

“Locals say a young soldier drowned in the sea and was brought back to the hotel, where he was pronounced dead.

The interior at the Park Hotel in Morecambe is certainly spooky.

"Emma Manson was murdered by her husband on the second floor and his body was found hanging in the tower.

"Lightning marks can be seen on the ceiling of the Observatory, where a green light used to be shone, ironically thought to ward off ghosts.

"In total there are thought to have been 16 deaths on site."

The ghost hunt at the Park Hotel on Regent Road in Morecambe takes place on September 2, 9pm-3am with an optional sleepover until 8am.

A creepy doll on a chair adds to the spooky atmosphere at the Park Hotel in Morecambe.

Limited tickets are available from https://www.twilightghosthunts.com/

One of the derelict rooms at the Park Hotel in Morecambe.