During the height of the Industrial Revolution the city’s textile workers would head en masse to the resort during the wakes week shutdown.Specially chartered trains would transport tens of thousands of mill hands across the Lancashire-Yorkshire border for their traditional annual getaway.The bonds were such that Morecambe is still affectionately known as Bradford-upon-Sea long after the demise of the old mills which placed the northern town at the heart of the global wool trade.Peter Sutcliffe’s family were typical of the Bradford families who looked forward to their fortnight of sun, sea and sand in Lancashire.His grandfather Arthur was a regular visitor to Morecambe with a penchant for the resort’s ballrooms.He kept a caravan across the bay at New Barns Farm, in Arnside, where he would entertain illicit affairs throughout his life.

In the Chamber of Horrors he would pore over the exhibits recreating the macabre worlds of Dr Crippen, Ruth Ellis, Reginald Christie and Jack the Ripper.Burn recalls one visit with another brother, Mick, during which they made the journey from Bradford to Morecambe at full pelt completing the drive in little over an hour.It was just days after the Yorkshire Ripper had savagely attacked a doctor with a hammer and loop of rope in Headingley, mercifully she survived the vicious onslaught.Thirteen other women would not be so fortunate.Burns writes: “Once through the turnstiles, Peter only gave a cursory glance to Harold Wilson and Edward Heath in the downstairs gallery before ushering Mick with some urgency to towards ‘the Macabre torso room’.“There, as his brother pored over the ancient exhibits with a more than usually ‘salacious’ grin on his face, it occurred to Mick for the first time that the purpose of these visits might be to show him the error of his ways.“‘He seemed to me to be enjoying what he was trying to show me. He gave me the shivers. I’ve never seen a grin like it, pointing out each detail of what happens to a man when it’s too late to control himself’.”