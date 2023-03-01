News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Yorkshire Ripper’s ‘warped obsession’ with seaside town of Morecambe

Mike Hill looks at the role Morecambe played in the Yorkshire Ripper’s life and a warped obsession with the seaside town.

By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 2 min read

During the height of the Industrial Revolution the city’s textile workers would head en masse to the resort during the wakes week shutdown.Specially chartered trains would transport tens of thousands of mill hands across the Lancashire-Yorkshire border for their traditional annual getaway.The bonds were such that Morecambe is still affectionately known as Bradford-upon-Sea long after the demise of the old mills which placed the northern town at the heart of the global wool trade.Peter Sutcliffe’s family were typical of the Bradford families who looked forward to their fortnight of sun, sea and sand in Lancashire.His grandfather Arthur was a regular visitor to Morecambe with a penchant for the resort’s ballrooms.He kept a caravan across the bay at New Barns Farm, in Arnside, where he would entertain illicit affairs throughout his life.

Read More
Yorkshire Ripper’s ashes were scattered at beauty spot near Morecambe in ‘secret...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In the Chamber of Horrors he would pore over the exhibits recreating the macabre worlds of Dr Crippen, Ruth Ellis, Reginald Christie and Jack the Ripper.Burn recalls one visit with another brother, Mick, during which they made the journey from Bradford to Morecambe at full pelt completing the drive in little over an hour.It was just days after the Yorkshire Ripper had savagely attacked a doctor with a hammer and loop of rope in Headingley, mercifully she survived the vicious onslaught.Thirteen other women would not be so fortunate.Burns writes: “Once through the turnstiles, Peter only gave a cursory glance to Harold Wilson and Edward Heath in the downstairs gallery before ushering Mick with some urgency to towards ‘the Macabre torso room’.“There, as his brother pored over the ancient exhibits with a more than usually ‘salacious’ grin on his face, it occurred to Mick for the first time that the purpose of these visits might be to show him the error of his ways.“‘He seemed to me to be enjoying what he was trying to show me. He gave me the shivers. I’ve never seen a grin like it, pointing out each detail of what happens to a man when it’s too late to control himself’.”

When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955 it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd.
When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955 it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd.
When Morecambe's Whitehall Cinema on the West End Promenade closed its doors in 1955 it became a waxworks - J Tussaud and G Nicholson Ltd.
Most Popular
Library file pic of the Rover car in which the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe was caught in. Ross Parry Syndication SWNS
Library file pic of the Rover car in which the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe was caught in. Ross Parry Syndication SWNS
Library file pic of the Rover car in which the Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe was caught in. Ross Parry Syndication SWNS
Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper, who murdered 13 women and attacked seven others between 1975 and 1980 across West Yorkshire, plus two in Greater Manchester. He was caught by chance while sitting in his car with a prostitute and potential victim in Sheffield in January 1981, and made a full confession to each attack to the police, even though they had only arrested him for having false number plates. At his trial later in 1981 he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was convicted of 13 murders and was jailed for life. He was initially held in a mainstream prison before being transferred to Broadmoor Hospital. It was frequently reported in the media that he was among the prisoners to have been issued with a whole life tariff, but he was not on a list of 35 such prisoners which was published in December 2006. A whole life tariff was imposed by High Court on 16 July 2010. SWNS.COM
Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper, who murdered 13 women and attacked seven others between 1975 and 1980 across West Yorkshire, plus two in Greater Manchester. He was caught by chance while sitting in his car with a prostitute and potential victim in Sheffield in January 1981, and made a full confession to each attack to the police, even though they had only arrested him for having false number plates. At his trial later in 1981 he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was convicted of 13 murders and was jailed for life. He was initially held in a mainstream prison before being transferred to Broadmoor Hospital. It was frequently reported in the media that he was among the prisoners to have been issued with a whole life tariff, but he was not on a list of 35 such prisoners which was published in December 2006. A whole life tariff was imposed by High Court on 16 July 2010. SWNS.COM
Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper, who murdered 13 women and attacked seven others between 1975 and 1980 across West Yorkshire, plus two in Greater Manchester. He was caught by chance while sitting in his car with a prostitute and potential victim in Sheffield in January 1981, and made a full confession to each attack to the police, even though they had only arrested him for having false number plates. At his trial later in 1981 he pleaded guilty to manslaughter but was convicted of 13 murders and was jailed for life. He was initially held in a mainstream prison before being transferred to Broadmoor Hospital. It was frequently reported in the media that he was among the prisoners to have been issued with a whole life tariff, but he was not on a list of 35 such prisoners which was published in December 2006. A whole life tariff was imposed by High Court on 16 July 2010. SWNS.COM