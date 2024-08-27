Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! Morecambe’s first ever maritime festival was great fun

Founded by local shanty-singer John Metcalfe, the Morecambe Maritime Festival celebrates the maritime heritage, culture, and environment of Morecambe Bay.
Visitors enjoyed live music, theatrical performances, talks and exhibitions based around the rich history of fishing, shipping and leisure on the Bay while raising money in support of the
RNLI, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.
