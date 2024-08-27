Yo ho ho and a bottle of rum! Morecambe’s first ever maritime festival was great fun

By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Aug 2024, 16:43 BST
The first Morecambe Maritime Festival was held at the weekend.

Founded by local shanty-singer John Metcalfe, the Morecambe Maritime Festival celebrates the maritime heritage, culture, and environment of Morecambe Bay.

Visitors enjoyed live music, theatrical performances, talks and exhibitions based around the rich history of fishing, shipping and leisure on the Bay while raising money in support of the

RNLI, which celebrates its 200th anniversary this year.

Morecambe Maritime Festival

Morecambe Maritime Festival

Morecambe Maritime Festival

Morecambe Maritime Festival

