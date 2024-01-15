Two yellow weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for Lancaster and Morecambe by the Met Office.

Further snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.

The latest Met Office weather maps show a blanket of snow moving its way across the Irish Sea and the western coast in the early hours of Tuesday.

What to expect:

*Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers

*Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

*Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel

*A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

*Some rural communities could become cut off.

The yellow weather warning is in place from Tuesday, January 16 to Friday, January 19.

For Tuesday, January 16, temperatures will be between 5 degrees and -2 degrees.

Temperatures on Wednesday, January 17 will be a high of 1 degree and low of -4 degrees.

On Thursday, January 18 the highest temperature will be 3 degrees falling to a low of -2 degrees.

Temperatures on Friday, January 19 will be slightly higher, with a high of 5 degrees and a low of 3 degrees.

National Highways has also issued a severe weather alert for snow affecting the north west, with road users advised to plan ahead, and some rural communities warned they could be temporarily cut off.