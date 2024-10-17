Wrexham man jailed for burglaries in Lancaster city centre
Shaun Roberts, 31, of Wrexham, Wales appeared before magistrates at Lancaster yesterday (Wednesday).
The court heard Roberts would approach businesses at night when they were closed and smash his way in, causing considerable damage to the businesses property and then stealing cash and other items.
Roberts committed these burglaries over a short period of time, all within one week at the end of September 2024.
The courts have handed Roberts a 26 week jail sentence and ordered him to pay a £154 victim surcharge.
PC Shaun Foster, the community beat manager for Lancaster city centre said: “I will always encourage businesses in the city to work together with the police to make Lancaster a great place to live and visit, by reporting all burglaries to the police, so that we will investigate them to identify the offenders and put them before the courts for their punishment.”