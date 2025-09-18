Wray man who fought in 17th century civil war under command of Oliver Cromwell gifted school to village

Richard Pooley is a name familiar to generations of local children who have attended Wray school.

Born in the village, Richard acquired the rank of captain during the civil war, after which he returned to Wray where he lived until his death.

He bequeathed £200 to establish a free school in the village, which was completed in 1684.

Due to extensive rebuilding in 1885, little remains today.

However, retained above the door is the original inscription that reads ‘This is the Gift of Captain Richard Pooley of Wray’.

The following words are an account given by a local resident in 1800 to tell the story of Richard’s gift to the village.

Richard Pooley was of humble origin. His father lived in Wray and worked as a farmer and cattle dealer. He was terribly addicted to drinking which caused his family considerable hardship.

On one occasion he was employed to drive cattle from Wray to Coventry and on this journey he took with him his two sons, then young children.

One evening the father took the two lads into a barn for the night and there they slept.

When the boys awoke in the morning, to their distress they found their father had deserted them.

They wandered about the roads and were reduced to great distress until a fine carriage came by. Its occupant, a lady, ordered the coach to stop.

They told her their story whereupon she took them on to her home.

Here they were fed and cared for. Her compassion lasted as she educated them and maintained them in her service for many years.

Upon the outbreak of civil war, Richard entered the Parliamentarian army under the command of Oliver Cromwell.

The older brother remained in the lady’s service.

At the Battle of Worcester, the captain of the troop in which Richard served was ordered to charge but was struck with fear and held back, putting the fight in jeopardy.

Seeing this, Richard sprang forward to the head of the troop and gave the order to charge. The unit responded and made up for its previous hesitation with hard fighting.

The general noticed the disobedience and, at the conclusion of battle, asked why they failed to follow orders.

Pooley stood forth and explained their captain had not dared head them. ‘Who did head them?’ asked Cromwell. ‘I headed them myself’ replied Pooley, whereupon Cromwell gave him the commission.

When the war ended Richard returned to Wray. Upon arrival, he invited the older ladies of the village to dine with him at the inn.

That evening Richard spoke freely and, in a jocular way, asked who would give a stranger like himself shelter for the night.

All said they would gladly but lacked accommodation for such a fine gentleman.

Richard’s mother was amongst the guests and he at last came to her. Unable to play the joke any longer, he asked ‘won’t you let your son stay with you, mother?’

She regarded him for some moments and then said ‘is it Richard?’ and he replied ‘it is, mother.’ Immediately the two were in each other’s arms.

As for Richard’s father, he was undergoing imprisonment for debt in Lancaster Castle.

Richard, so the story goes, visited him in his cell and undertook to provide for his wants as long as he lived. But he refused to procure his release.

Leaving the narrated account of Richard’s life, the story of Wray school begins with the £200 endowment he bequeathed in his will.

The sum was invested in a farm called Oaken Beck, near Low Bentham. Three local yeomen were given £20 which Richard stipulated was to go towards ‘building a free school in my grounds at Weinds Head in Wray.’

A further £200 was paid to the trustees and laid out upon land. The interest was to fund the teaching and education of children whose parents lived in Wray, Roeburndale and the lower end of Botton.

The school was completed in 1684 but by the 1880s was, unsurprisingly, in need of renovation.

The governors consulted Lancaster architects Paley & Austin who inspected the structure and found it failed to meet the requirements of the Education Department.

They proposed a new school be erected in the gardens behind the old buildings.

This idea was rejected in favour of a less ambitious plan devised by Mr Jowitt of Hornby Castle estate office. Work started in August 1885.

The intention had been to retain the old walls but as work progressed this cost-saving measure was deemed unviable. Demolition was decided upon.

‘Wray School may be said to be non-existent’, noted the Wray Parochial Magazine in September 1885, ‘except as a heap of debris.’

Such extensive work was not cheap. Indeed, the cost was set to exceed the £400 limit governors could draw from the endowment fund.

To make up the shortfall, the vicar appealed to residents to help meet the final bill of £650.

On May 1 1886 the new school was opened by Major Marten of Capernwray Hall.

The bright weather complimented the influx of visitors which included many local gentry.

Guests enjoyed a splendid tea in the large upper room which had been richly decorated with flags and bunting.

After tea, speeches were made by many of the gentry.

