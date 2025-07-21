World War Two grenade found on Lancaster cycle track

Police cordoned off a cycle track on Caton Road, Lancaster after reports that a ‘grenade-type device’ had been found.

Pictures from the scene showed a police cordon in place with a fire engine and an army bomb disposal on site too.

People were asked to avoid the area until the device was made safe.

A police spokesman said later: “We were called at 7.44am on Friday (July 18) to a cycle track near Caton Road, Lancaster, to a report that a grenade-type device had been found.

A suspected grenade has been discovered near a bike track in Lancaster | Google/ Neil Cross

“A 100m cordon was established and colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended to deal with the grenade which was believed to have dated from World War Two.

On the day police said a controlled explosion would be carried out.

Hornby fire crews were sent to assist Lancaster Fire Station crews with the unexploded grenade.

Crews put cordons in place and provided assistance to bomb squad on scene - allowing them to safely dispose of the grenade.