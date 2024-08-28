World famous steam engine coming through Lancaster this weekend
An engine from a pool run by Saphos Trains, including the LMS Royal Scot Class, No.46100; ‘Royal Scot’ – West Country Class, No. 34046; ‘Braunton’ – Britannia Pacific Class; and No 70000 ‘Britannia’, British Rail’s first purpose-made locomotive, will haul the train on its Lakelander journey this Saturday, August 31.
The train will cross the Arnside Viaduct and is expected to approach Carnforth at 7.25pm when an electric locomotive takes over before a fast run along the West Coast main line to its final destination, Preston.
The luxurious day-long tour which takes in spectacular Cumbrian scenery has sold out with prices starting at £165 for a standard non-dining seat to £395 for Pullman dining.
Places are still available on two future Saphos Train tours which pass through the district later this year.
The Settle & Carlisle Fellsman, which takes in the famous Ribblehead Viaduct, departs on September 11 and the Christmas White Rose tour calls in at Arnside, Carnforth and Lancaster on its way to York on November 23.
