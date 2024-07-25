Work under way to replace railings protecting Lancaster’s Roman Bath House

Work is underway to replace railings protecting Lancaster's Roman Bath House.

Work has begun to replace the railings protecting Lancaster’s Roman Bath House in Vicarage Field.

Lancaster City Council said the work will be overseen by an archaeologist to ensure it complies with the scheduled monument consent.

The informal side access from the Castle Car Park and Mitre House ramp will be closed to allow for them to take place.

The works are expected to be complete by the end of this week (July 26).

Discovered and excavated in 1973/4, the Roman bath house in Vicarage Field, Lancaster, formed one end of a large courtyard house, probably the home of a Roman official.

Much of the actual bath part of the building is unfortunately hidden beneath a multi-storey car park, but you can see the base of the walls and the remains of the hypocaust system used to heat the baths.

The bath house was demolished in about 340AD to make way for a new and massive stone fort.

Part of the fort wall, known as the ‘Wery Wall’, can also be seen nearby.