Work under way on iconic Lancaster jewellers shop

An iconic jewellers store in Lancaster is undergoing an expansion.

Scaffolding is up at Banks Lyons Jewellers Ltd on Church Street in Lancaster and work is under way.

Totally Local Lancaster said on their Facebook page: “It's a little over a year ago since the iconic Banks Lyon Shoes closed for the final time after 137 years (1887-2024) service on our high street.

“I was delighted to learn that the premises were going to remain in the family, and better still, were going to form part of an extension of the jewellery business.

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd in Lancaster where work is underway to expand the shop.

“Dealing with old buildings is never straight forward, and when one is set on delivering such high standards, it takes a little time.

“The extended Banks Lyon Jewellers is due to be unveiled this autumn.”

Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd said on their Facebook page: “We are thrilled to share that our flagship store in Lancaster is undergoing a significant expansion.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the finest experience for our valued customers, we are doubling our presence on the high street and enhancing our showroom to offer an even more exceptional selection of luxury watches, fine jewellery, and outstanding customer service.

“Our team remains dedicated to providing outstanding service both in our newly expanded Lancaster store and online.

"We are incredibly grateful for your continued support and look forward to welcoming you soon.”

The Kendal Banks Lyon showroom closed on June 19 so Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd could concentrate on their exciting new development.

Visit Banks Lyon Jewellers Ltd on Facebook for updates.