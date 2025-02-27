Work under way in Morecambe’s West End to create vibrant welcoming space for everyone

Landscaping, enhancing accessibility, and replacing pathways to the area outside More Music in Morecambe is taking place to make sure the area on Parliament Street is as inviting as possible.

Lancaster City Council are currently breathing new life into an area of Morecambe's West End, creating a vibrant, welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landscaping, enhancing accessibility, and replacing pathways to the area outside More Music in Morecambe is taking place to make sure the area on Parliament Street is as inviting as possible.

Work will be ongoing for a few weeks to finish the makeover which also involves cleaning and revitalising walls and overhauling the railings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is also due to start soon on Alexandra Square, which will soon look much brighter with a lovely seaside-themed resin artwork to transform the large concrete circle into a captivating centre piece.

It will also feature refurbished benches and railings, and a new nature trail for children to explore.

The work is thanks to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a Government fund which aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK.