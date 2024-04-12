Work to restore former eyesore Morecambe department store set to get under way

A contractor has been appointed to help bring the former Co-op department store on Regent Road, Morecambe, back to life.

Centenary House, the former Co-op department store on Regent Road, has been largely vacant since the mid-1990s.

Bought by the city council as part of the West End masterplan, the intention is to refurbish the building’s upper floors to provide affordable housing and accommodation for local arts

businesses, retaining the Co-Op late shop that occupies one-half of the ground floor.

As the building suffers from a number of expensive constraints that add cost and complexity to the challenge of bringing it back into use, the plans have stalled in recent times.

Seddon Construction will be delivering a package of remedial works to Centenary House including asbestos removal, soft strip, invasive surveys, structural repairs and other repairs to

the superstructure.