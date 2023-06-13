Scaffolding sprung up outside the pub on Northumberland Street and work has now begun.

A new first floor and third floor extension will be built as part of the renovations, which should be completed by October.

The 11 serviced apartments would have double beds, kitchenettes and en-suite facilities.

The Bath Hotel in Morecambe.

The pub remains open for business in the meantime.

The premises is owned by Steph Howard, and the Robinson family who also own the Royal Hotel on Thurnham Street in Lancaster.

The family said the project would help towards providing more high quality accommodation in Morecambe, especially given Eden Project North nearby and the projected increase in visitors this would bring.

The Bath was built in the 1930s and in recent years has been a rock and blues music and biker-themed pub, with regular live bands.