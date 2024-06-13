Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work has started at St John’s Church in Lancaster with repairs to the roof, gutters and rainwater goods whilst work continues on a long-term use for the church in partnership with Lancaster and Morecambe Chamber of Commerce, said The Churches Conservation Trust.

Over coming weeks, scaffolding will be erected and works to protect the organ and interior joinery will start.

The Churches Conservation Trust are working closely with the specialist contractors to keep disruption to a minimum.

CCT have already carried out emergency works over the past eight years which has allowed for the church to be occasionally used as a community space.

However, there has been an increasingly clear need for urgent repairs to the roof, tower, parapets and gutters to prevent further damage and potential loss of the beautifully crafted interior.

St John’s is currently on the ‘At Risk’ register, therefore the work will address the most urgent repair needs to the roof, making the building safe and watertight as well as better equipped to deal with changing rainfall patterns.

Work will start in earnest in July, and throughout August there will be a summer school programme of Heritage Building Skills for 18 trainees and apprentices from across the North West to develop traditional skills.

They will develop skills in traditional joinery, leadwork, roofing, masonry and use of lime mortars – skills being passed from craftspeople to a new generation of people to help the sector to protect historic churches and other buildings in future.

They will also take part in specialist workshops at Lancaster and Morecambe College and visit other historic sites in the area.

Work is due to be completed in late December 2024 and will be carried out by Bullen Conservation Ltd, specialist heritage contractors with a wealth of experience in repair and conservation of listed buildings and historic places of worship.

The church will be closed for the duration of the works, but local volunteers will be ready to reopen after completion for tours of the building.

Alongside this, work continues on development of a project to bring the building back into use as a collaborative co-working space for the business community of the city.