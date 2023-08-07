Women of Ukraine reclaim their strength in powerful new exhibition coming to Lancaster

The Place of Power exhibition will remain at St Anne's Library until August 11, before heading to a select number of libraries over the next few months including Lancaster.

It will then head to Chorley Library on August 21 until September 1, before making stops at Lancaster, Accrington, Skelmersdale, Nelson and Leyland libraries.

The exhibition shares the stories of Ukrainian women, displaced by war and resettled in Lancashire, alongside images of them in their 'places of power' – places where they have been able to reclaim a feeling of strength. It has an accompanying podcast that you can listen to alongside the images.

Place of Power exhibition comes to Lancaster library in September on a tour of the county.

Place of Power was dreamt up by artist Libby Burke Wilde and a group of Ukrainian refugees who recently resettled in Lancashire.

Libby said: "It was a complete privilege to get to know the women and families who were photographed for Place of Power.

"Their strength to tell their stories and continue to raise awareness about the war in Ukraine is remarkable.

"By photographing each person in a place that made them feel powerful again, and inviting them to write letters left completely up to their own interpretation, this is a project about people who’ve had control taken away from them reclaiming it once more."

Place of Power is being shown in select libraries as part of the Libraries of Sanctuary award.