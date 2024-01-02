Women In Rock are ready to take you on a journey through five decades of the world’s greatest female rock legends at Morecambe’s Platform venue.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since 2016, Women In Rock have been wowing audiences across the UK and Europe with their high energy performances.

Featuring soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by a band of world class musicians, Women In Rock has built a reputation as the leading rock show

around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women in Rock comes to The Platform in Morecambe in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having performed to audiences of up to 120,000, these women are ready to take you on a spectacular journey through five decades of female rock leaving you cheering for more.

Guaranteed to make you dance and sing along to this spectacular show pays homage to artists such as Suzi Quatro, Janis Joplin, Cher, Tina Turner, Pink, Blondie, Heart, Pat Benatar, Belinda

Carlisle, Republica, Bonnie Tyler, Joan Jett and many more, the set list is one classic after another and has something for everyone.

With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, it is little wonder that Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A show for the whole family to enjoy, and one that is set to give you an unforgettable night of empowering female anthems.

So, grab your tickets early! This is a show not to be missed!

The critically acclaimed and international tour Women in Rock comes to The Platform in Morecambe on February 3, 2024 at 7.30pm.