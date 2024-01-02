Women in Rock perform for one night only at Morecambe’s Platform
Since 2016, Women In Rock have been wowing audiences across the UK and Europe with their high energy performances.
Having performed to audiences of up to 120,000, these women are ready to take you on a spectacular journey through five decades of female rock leaving you cheering for more.
Guaranteed to make you dance and sing along to this spectacular show pays homage to artists such as Suzi Quatro, Janis Joplin, Cher, Tina Turner, Pink, Blondie, Heart, Pat Benatar, Belinda
Carlisle, Republica, Bonnie Tyler, Joan Jett and many more, the set list is one classic after another and has something for everyone.
With soaring vocals, choreography, audience interaction, striking costumes and backed by world class musicians, it is little wonder that Women in Rock has built a reputation as the leading female-led rock show around.
A show for the whole family to enjoy, and one that is set to give you an unforgettable night of empowering female anthems.
So, grab your tickets early! This is a show not to be missed!
The critically acclaimed and international tour Women in Rock comes to The Platform in Morecambe on February 3, 2024 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available from the box office tel: 01524 582803 or via https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/sites/the-platform