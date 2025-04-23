Woman’s body found in sea near Morecambe Stone Jetty

The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

The body of a woman was found in the sea at Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.31pm on Tuesday (April 22) we were called to reports of a body in the water off Stone Jetty, Marine Road West, Morecambe.

“Officers attended and very sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was found.

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

“Her death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”