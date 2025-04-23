Woman’s body found in sea near Morecambe Stone Jetty

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.
The Stone Jetty, Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.
The body of a woman was found in the sea at Morecambe.

A police spokesman said: “At 12.31pm on Tuesday (April 22) we were called to reports of a body in the water off Stone Jetty, Marine Road West, Morecambe.

“Officers attended and very sadly, the body of a woman in her 50s was found.

"Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

“Her death is being treated as non-suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice