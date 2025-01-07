Woman suffers serious injuries in crash near Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police closed the A590 near Carnforth after a crash.

A witness said 15 emergency vehicles were at the scene including firefighters, police and ambulance.

Police said they received a report of an accident at 8.51pm on Monday, (January 6) on the A590 at the Milnthorpe junction and one vehicle was involved.

A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was reopened at 11.28pm.