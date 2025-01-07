Woman suffers serious injuries in crash near Carnforth
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police closed the A590 near Carnforth after a crash.
A witness said 15 emergency vehicles were at the scene including firefighters, police and ambulance.
Police said they received a report of an accident at 8.51pm on Monday, (January 6) on the A590 at the Milnthorpe junction and one vehicle was involved.
A female passenger in the vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The road was reopened at 11.28pm.