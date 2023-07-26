Police said a woman had been hit by a wagon.

The woman has suffered a head injury and is being treated at the scene for now, said police.

The accident happened around 1.30pm and the road is still blocked between the Bay Gateway, Caton Road exit and 315 gym.

The air ambulance has landed near Caton Road in Lancaster after an accident. Picture by Debbie Butler.

Five police cars and two ambulances are at the scene.

The air ambulance has landed in a field behind Premier Inn on Caton Road.

The road has been closed by police between the Bay Gateway and Mannin Way.