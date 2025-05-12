Woman in her 60s dies after fire in Morecambe.

A joint police and fire investigation has been launched after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a fire in Morecambe.

Police said they received a report of a fire at Rydal Court, Morecambe, shortly after 2.45pm on Sunday, (May 11).

Emergency services attended, and very sadly, despite their best efforts, a woman in her 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this distressing time.

"A joint investigation between ourselves and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is in the early stages, contact 101 quoting log 0774 of May 11.”