Woman had cannabis in food shopping bag left at Lancaster train station
A young woman who left her bag of food shopping on the train platform at Lancaster was found to have cannabis in the bag as well, police said.
By Michelle Blade
2 hours ago - 1 min read
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted one hour ago: “A young woman forgot her bag of food shopping at #Lancaster, leaving it on the platform when she got on her train.
"When she came back for it we had a chat with her about the green vegetable matter in there.
"Let’s just say it wasn’t oregano for the pizza.”