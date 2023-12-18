News you can trust since 1837
Woman from village near Lancaster admits benefit fraud

A Bolton-le-Sands woman has pleaded guilty to illegally claiming over £1,500 in Universal Credit.
By Michelle Blade
Published 18th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
Lisa Greenland, 35, of Ruskin Grove, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation when she appeared at South Cumbria Magistrates Court on December 11.

Greenland admitted she claimed £1,575 in Universal Credit.

She also confessed a separate charge of failing to disclose Universal Credit between January 7 2021 and October 6 2022.

Greenland is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court for sentence on January 12, 2024.