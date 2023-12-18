Woman from village near Lancaster admits benefit fraud
A Bolton-le-Sands woman has pleaded guilty to illegally claiming over £1,500 in Universal Credit.
Lisa Greenland, 35, of Ruskin Grove, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation when she appeared at South Cumbria Magistrates Court on December 11.
Greenland admitted she claimed £1,575 in Universal Credit.
She also confessed a separate charge of failing to disclose Universal Credit between January 7 2021 and October 6 2022.
Greenland is due to appear at Carlisle Crown Court for sentence on January 12, 2024.