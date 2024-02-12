News you can trust since 1837
Woman found with stolen rucksack on Lancaster train

A rucksack stolen at Glasgow Central station was recovered from a train at Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 12th Feb 2024, 10:21 GMT
Officers reviewed CCTV at Glasgow Central station and identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.

Police met the train at Lancaster and found the woman onboard.

After she was searched all the stolen property was recovered.

Lancaster Railway Station.Lancaster Railway Station.
BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Rucksack stolen at #Glasgow Central. Officers reviewed #CCTV, identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.

"We met it at #Lancaster, found her aboard. Following a #StopSearch all the stolen property was recovered.

"She will have to attend court in Scotland.”