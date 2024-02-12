Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers reviewed CCTV at Glasgow Central station and identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.

Police met the train at Lancaster and found the woman onboard.

After she was searched all the stolen property was recovered.

Lancaster Railway Station.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs tweeted: “Rucksack stolen at #Glasgow Central. Officers reviewed #CCTV, identified a suspect and tracked her movements onto a train.

"We met it at #Lancaster, found her aboard. Following a #StopSearch all the stolen property was recovered.