Woman escapes jail sentence after shoving female train guard at railway station near Lancaster

The woman was convicted at court on Wednesday of common assault.

The conviction relates to an incident where she ‘shoulder barged’ a female train guard out of the way at Arnside railway station in July last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “#CourtResult - A woman has been convicted at court on Wednesday of common assault.

Arnside railway station. Picture by Google Street View.

"Relates to an incident where she shoulder-barged a female train guard out of the way at #Arnside in July last year.