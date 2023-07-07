News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Woman escapes jail sentence after shoving female train guard at railway station near Lancaster

A woman has been given a suspended jail sentence for ‘shoulder barging’ a female train guard at Arnside railway station.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST- 1 min read

The woman was convicted at court on Wednesday of common assault.

The conviction relates to an incident where she ‘shoulder barged’ a female train guard out of the way at Arnside railway station in July last year.

BTP Lancashire @BTPLancs said on Twitter: “#CourtResult - A woman has been convicted at court on Wednesday of common assault.

Arnside railway station. Picture by Google Street View.Arnside railway station. Picture by Google Street View.
"Relates to an incident where she shoulder-barged a female train guard out of the way at #Arnside in July last year.

"Sentence: 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months + £100 victim compensation.”