A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of robbery in Morecambe.

Police were called to a house in Morecambe to a report of a robbery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous police vehicles were seen at a house on Euston Grove in Morecambe on February 17 at around 6.15pm.

Police said a man in his 30s was threatened and had his bank card taken at an address on Euston Grove.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Call police on 101 quoting Log 0968 of February 17.