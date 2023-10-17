News you can trust since 1837
Woman arrested on Lancaster canal barge for assaulting husband

A woman who lives on a canal barge has been told to keep on the straight and narrow by a judge.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:20 BST
Michelle Spokes was arrested at Fettlers Wharf, Lancaster after police traced her months after she assaulted her husband on another canal barge.

District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how the 53-year-old woman was living on board the More to Life at Fettlers Wharf, Lancaster.

She was arrested there for the assault on her husband on the Greensleeves at Braunston marina, Daventry in February this year.

The 53-year-old woman was given a 12 month conditional discharge for assault.The 53-year-old woman was given a 12 month conditional discharge for assault.
The couple are going through divorce proceedings.

The judge heard Mrs Spokes had pushed her husband and when police were called jumped into the canal.

A warrant was issued for her arrest and months later she was traced to Lancaster.

The judge gave her a 12 month conditional discharge.

Her lawyer Martin Hillson said: “Divorce proceedings are ongoing.

"I am instructed that her husband has a £60,000 a year income and she is on benefits.

“She moved onto a narrow boat after leaving the matrimonial home.”