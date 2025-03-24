Woman, 44, jailed for dealing drugs in Lancaster city centre

A woman found in possession of a large quantity of cocaine and cash in Lancaster city centre has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily Coulton was stopped by officers from the Lancaster and Morecambe Urban Task Force on Castle Hill, on the afternoon of February 4 this year.

They found 13 wraps of cocaine secreted in her clothing.

A room in a nearby property where Coulton had been staying was then searched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily Coulton, 44, of no fixed abode has been jailed for four years after police seized cocaine and cash in Lancaster city centre.

Officers found £6,465 cash, weighing scales, snap bags and a pot containing a snap bag of white powder in a cupboard in her room.

A further quantity of white tablets and £530 cash were found in a bedside drawer.

Coulton, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday (March 21) .

She was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cash found in Coulton’s room was ordered to be forfeited, and the drugs destroyed.

This operation was conducted in response to community concerns raised in the Marsh area of Lancaster about drug dealing activity.

It is hoped it provides reassurance to the law-abiding public that police are listening and will take action against those disrupting the lives of people around them.