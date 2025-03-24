Woman, 44, jailed for dealing drugs in Lancaster city centre
Emily Coulton was stopped by officers from the Lancaster and Morecambe Urban Task Force on Castle Hill, on the afternoon of February 4 this year.
They found 13 wraps of cocaine secreted in her clothing.
A room in a nearby property where Coulton had been staying was then searched.
Officers found £6,465 cash, weighing scales, snap bags and a pot containing a snap bag of white powder in a cupboard in her room.
A further quantity of white tablets and £530 cash were found in a bedside drawer.
Coulton, 44, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court last Friday (March 21) .
She was sentenced to four years after pleading guilty to possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.
The cash found in Coulton’s room was ordered to be forfeited, and the drugs destroyed.
This operation was conducted in response to community concerns raised in the Marsh area of Lancaster about drug dealing activity.
It is hoped it provides reassurance to the law-abiding public that police are listening and will take action against those disrupting the lives of people around them.