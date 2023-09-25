Winning poster design for Morecambe’s new Film Festival inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bay International Film Festival (October 7-29 2023) invited local artists to create original artwork for the festival’s poster and programme, which features a Stanley Kubrick

retrospective for the rare chance to see his masterpieces on widescreen as the director always intended.

The festival has selected the design by Amy Barlow, a Fine Art student from Lancaster University, as the winner.

Lancaster University Fine Art student Amy Barlow has beaten off stiff competition to be revealed as the winning entry for the first ever The Bay International Film Festival with her poster design inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Her poster design features astronaut Dave Bowman from Stanley Kubrick’s seminal film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, sitting on the beach of Morecambe Bay.

2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Eyes Wide Shut, The Shining and Full Metal Jacket are among the films to be screened during the festival at The Reel Cinema, Morecambe.

The full four-week festival programme has just been announced with advance tickets for selected screenings now on sale.

As well as the films, there will be Q&As with filmmakers and producers and a short film programme.

It also marks the 50th anniversary of the making of Barry Lyndon, the film which won Kubrick four Oscars.

In the 2022 Sight & Sound Greatest Films of All Time, Barry Lyndon placed 12th in the directors’ poll.

Darren Henderson, festival director, said: “We are a tiny and passionate team of film lovers and volunteers.

"We hope Morecambe and the area will love what we put together and come to support our first film festival.

"Amy’s design makes a wonderful poster for us, perfectly bringing together film and locale with a hint of humour too.”

For the poster competition, participants were tasked with creating original artwork that explored themes related to the film industry, cinema, film production, intercultural dialogue,

and the festival location, Morecambe Bay.

The design will be used as the official poster and programme cover for the upcoming 2023 edition of The Bay International Film Festival.

In addition, Amy will receive £250 and be welcomed as a guest of the festival.

Amy, a Fine Arts student at Lancaster University, said: “Winning the competition was an absolute surprise, I couldn’t quite believe it.

"I feel really privileged that The Bay International Film Festival has acknowledged my work so fondly, and am so excited to see the poster at the festival.”

Runners-up Martin Brown, Craig Patrick James Hughes and Macsen Russell were all recognised for their outstanding contributions, with the judges commending the

extraordinary standard of the artworks submitted.

This initiative was made possible through the generous partnership and funding provided by Lancashire County Council.

County Cllr Charles Edwards, Lancashire County Council, said: “A massive thank you to all of the entries, we now look forward to rolling out the red carpet to all visitors to Morecambe’s first Film Festival, which will have a significant tourist boost to our town.”