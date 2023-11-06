Winner of Morecambe BID calendar competition announced
The kids were asked to draw or paint their favourite Morecambe scene and Morecambe BID received over 50 quality entries which had to be whittled down to just 12, with one overall winner.
Each monthly winner will receive a £50 voucher from a local BID business and the overall winner will also receive a specially-commissioned wooden bench for their school.
The bench has been hand made by Rick Liles from Woodies Woodcraft, a local firm utilising only sustainable timber harvested from the local area.
The prize went to Maxwell Harrison from Westgate Primary School.
Ruth Wilkinson, Chair of Morecambe BID, said: “We were thrilled to receive so many entries from our young talented artists in primary schools across the area.
"This year we wanted to ask our young people what Morecambe meant to them, and to see a wide variety of entries, landmarks, beaches and mountain scenery across the Bay was just great. Congratulations to everyone who entered, we hope to see more next year!”
The calendars are available from selected BID businesses in Morecambe for just £2.
List of businesses where people can buy the BID Calendar:
Briggs Shoes - Marine Road
Rita's Cafe - Marine Road
The Old Pier Bookshop - Marine Road
Beach Bird - Marine Road
Little Shop of Hobbies - Pedder Street
Prestige Beauty - Pedder StreetMorecambe Heritage Centre - Arndale CentreGift and Souvenir Shop - Festival Market
Bay Cafe - Queen Street.