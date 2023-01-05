News you can trust since 1837
Winner announced for Lancaster's Best Festive Window competition of 2022

The winning business in Lancaster’s Best Festive Window competition of 2022 has just been announced.

By Debbie Butler
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 10:47am

Competition organisers, Lancaster BID, say they had a mountain of votes for the competition with Expressions of Lancaster taking the prize.

The Marketgate Shopping Centre gift shop received their award from BID Manager Tony Johnson.

"The ladies behind the creative displays really wowed voters with their Christmas magic,” said the BID.

Expressions of Lancaster receive their award from Lancaster BID manager, Tony Johnson.
Lucky voter, Neave Halliday from Morecambe, was the winner chosen at random to receive £100, which she invested in a Primark voucher.

