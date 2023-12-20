Twelve shop windows of Christmas were shortlisted for Lancaster’s 2023 Best Festive Window Competition.

And today (December 20) the winner of the competition, organised by Lancaster BID, has been revealed as Viva Interiors of Dalton Square with a fantastic Barbie-themed display.

A BID spokesman said: “After searching far and wide through Lancaster, eyeing up all the amazing Christmas windows, Lancaster has voted for its favourite! Viva Interiors!

"We handed the trophy to the girls today outside their amazing display.”

Voting for an overall winner was open to the public with lucky voter, Gregory Wright, the winner chosen at random to receive a £100 voucher for the business of his choice.

Our picture gallery includes photos of all the 12 festive windows shortlisted for the 2023 award.

