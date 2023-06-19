News you can trust since 1837
Windows blow out after fire in dessert restaurant in Lancaster

Students had to be evacuated from an apartment block above Kaspa’s Desserts in Lancaster after fire broke out.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read

An eyewitness said on Saturday: “There was a fire at Kasper restaurant this morning at just after 7am.

"Windows blew out and all the students in the residential block above had to be evacuated.

"Fire brigade attended and were there for several hours.”

Smoke can be seen pouring from a broken window after a fire broke out at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster. Picture by Graham Dalton.Smoke can be seen pouring from a broken window after a fire broke out at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster. Picture by Graham Dalton.
Four fire engines from Silverdale, Morecambe, Bolton le Sands, and Preston went to the scene of the fire at the dessert restaurant on South Road, Lancaster at 7.06am on Saturday, June 17.

The fire service used four breathing apparatus, two positive pressure ventilation fans, a hose reel, and a jet to extinguish a fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

There was a fire at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.There was a fire at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.
Firefighters tackle a blaze at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.Firefighters tackle a blaze at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.
Firefighters tackle a blaze at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.Firefighters tackle a blaze at Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster on Saturday morning. Picture by Graham Dalton.
Smoke pours from Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster after a fire broke out. Picture by Graham Dalton.Smoke pours from Kaspa's Dessert Parlour in Lancaster after a fire broke out. Picture by Graham Dalton.
