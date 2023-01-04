On Sunday January 8, Lancaster’s award-winning The Bridal Collection will be giving one newly engaged bride the chance to choose a free dress for her special day.

The New Street bridal boutique is hosting a mini-wedding fair with a very grand finale when the winner of the dress will be chosen.

From 11am, owner Sally Allen and the team of bridal stylists will be standing by with a glass of prosecco and a warm welcome for brides to be and their tribe.

Throughout the afternoon the shop will be a hive of activity as it plays host to a number of local wedding suppliers. Whether couples don’t know where to start on planning their big occasion and need some inspiration or just need a specialist to help them make their vision a reality, experts will be on hand to help.

The exciting conclusion to the event will take place at 3pm when the winner of the wedding dress will be drawn live in the boutique from brides who have entered their name on the day.

The Bridal Collection understands that for many brides to be, stepping into a bridal shop for the first time can be a daunting experience.

Boutique owner Sally said: “We wanted to give brides a chance to meet our super friendly team and feel assured that we are here to help.”

Attending on the day will be entertainer Mark Caudle, florists and event stylists Time for Flowers, and Razzle Dazzle.

Photographer Samantha Broadly and Jura Videography will also be there to talk about the best ways to capture beautiful memories of the big day.

Finally, bridal hair specialist Tracey Tennant and Russell’s celebration cakes will be providing inspiration – and if you’re not already reaching to put this event in your wedding planner, it is understood they’re bringing samples.