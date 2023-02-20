Win chance to name Lancaster City FC’s historic football stadium for a season

Giant Axe, the more than 100-year-old stadium, will be renamed for the 2023/24 season following a prize draw, which is being held to raise much-needed funds for the club.

Andy Baker, board director at Lancaster City FC, said: “Wembley, Nou Camp. The Emirates. Giant Axe. They’re some of the best known football grounds around. Now, we’re giving Lancaster City fans a unique opportunity to see their name up there alongside the most famous stadiums in the world. We’re offering the chance for one lucky winner to name our stadium for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As well as the hundreds of fans who come to our matches, we’ve also got tens of thousands of fans across the world who now have the chance to make their mark on the club and help us with some much needed funds!”

Lancaster Giant Axe.

You can enter the completion for just £10 per entry (plus Event Bright fee), and can enter as many times as you like (up to 2,000 entires in total).

The winner will be drawn at half time on Lancaster City’s final game of the season against Guiseley on Saturday April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner’s name will be prominently displayed on the sign at the front of the stadium and will receive an advertising hoarding for the 2023/24 season.

They will also be included in additional stadium branding opportunities such as the match day programme, the Dolly Blue Sound commentary, on social channels and in press releases.

Giant Axe has been Lancaster City FC’s home ground since the formation of the club in 1911.

It was given its name as the original exterior wall, when viewed from above, was the same shape as an axe head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground was renovated in the 1970s, with the main stand built in 1977.

The West Road End Terrace was added in the year 2000, with modern seating also installed in the main stand that year.

To enter the competition visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lancaster-city-name-our-stadium-tickets-532249060267