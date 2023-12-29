Immerse yourself into the world of 007 Introducing House Of Bond, a sensational cabaret show at Lancaster Grand.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There is sparkling entertainment and performances from a variety of world class entertainers including stars of the stage and screen.

You will go to double-0-heaven with all the classic hit songs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sit back with a Martini and be taken through the different eras of world-class spy movie action.

Katherine Lupino is the star host and vocalist in House of Bond coming to Lancaster Grand in January.

Enjoy iconic theme songs, classic Bond anthems from almost six decades of box office blockbusters and a few original songs from Katherine Lupinos' new album which includes her original version of Diamonds are Forever.

Highlights to include Goldfinger, Licence to Kill, View to a Kill, Casino Royale, Goldeneye and many more.

Katherine Lupino is the star host and vocalist, who will be performing alongside world class burlesque dancer Missy Fatale and Britain’s Got Talent Matricks Illusionists.

The show is for age 18+ only and comes to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 7.30pm.