Will you be shaken not stirred when Bond 007 cabaret show comes to Lancaster Grand?
and live on Freeview channel 276
There is sparkling entertainment and performances from a variety of world class entertainers including stars of the stage and screen.
You will go to double-0-heaven with all the classic hit songs!
Sit back with a Martini and be taken through the different eras of world-class spy movie action.
Enjoy iconic theme songs, classic Bond anthems from almost six decades of box office blockbusters and a few original songs from Katherine Lupinos' new album which includes her original version of Diamonds are Forever.
Highlights to include Goldfinger, Licence to Kill, View to a Kill, Casino Royale, Goldeneye and many more.
Katherine Lupino is the star host and vocalist, who will be performing alongside world class burlesque dancer Missy Fatale and Britain’s Got Talent Matricks Illusionists.
The show is for age 18+ only and comes to Lancaster Grand on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 7.30pm.
Visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/house-of-bond/ for tickets.