Why Lancaster theatre's much loved play in the park wouldn't be the same without a milk float called Bernard

For those of you who have been to a Dukes promenade show in Williamson Park, you'll be familiar with the little electric float nipping from scene to scene as the crowd follow his electric hum.

And this year will be no exception with Bernard supercharged and prepped for a summer of adventure as the Dukes presents Around the World in 80 Days.

But there may be a few things that you didn't know.

The float was given a name following a fundraising campaign to repair it.

How old is Bernard?

Did you know that Bernard is actually 56 years of age, having previously worked as a real milk float for Express Dairies in Farmworth before being acquired by the Dukes in 1992 to help operate the park show sound and lighting.

Why is he called Bernard?

For years Bernard never had a name. But following a fundraising effort to pay for its long overdue repairs and replacement of technical equipment, which was supported by many generous individuals, the Foyle Foundations – and non other than Sir Ian McKellen during his 80th birthday tour which called into the Dukes in 2019 – it made sense to finally give this little green milk float a name.

Bernard's garden was packed full of props and memorabilia in homage to the 41 productions staged by the Lancaster theatre in Williamson Park since 1987.

Bernard is actually named after long beloved Dukes volunteer archivist Bernard Gladstone who sadly passed away in March 2021.

Who was Bernard Gladstone?

Bernard Gladstone volunteered at the Dukes as its honorary archivist from the 1970s, archiving the vast majority of the Dukes’ park shows, which he loved… along with his garden.

His garden was actually packed full of props and memorabilia and paid homage to the 41 productions staged by the Lancaster theatre in Williamson Park since 1987.

Meet Bernard.

His green fingers earned him prizes galore in the Bolton-le-Sands best kept village garden competition over the years.

And he even won a Making A Difference Award at the 2011 Lancashire & Blackpool Tourism Awards for his dedication to volunteering at the Dukes.

For 25 years, Bernard looked after the cast and crew at the dressing rooms in Williamson Park, known as Base Camp.

Having been a steward volunteer and having seen all the Dukes promenade productions put Bernard in the perfect position to build up a collection of props used in the shows.

Volunteer archivist Bernard Gladstone who passed away in March 2021.

Bernard's milk float can be seen throughout this year's show which runs Tuesdays to Sundays from July 21 to August 27.

How to book tickets

Go tohttps://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/around-the-world-in-80-days, call 01524 598500 or email [email protected]