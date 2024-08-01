WHSmith Lancaster celebrates opening new Toys“R”Us® shop-in-shop with special event and goody bag giveaways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop at WHSmith’s Lancaster store will be hosting a grand opening event on Saturday August 10.

The opening event for customers will take place from 8.30am to 1pm.

Geoffrey the Giraffe will be joining the WHSmith team for an official ribbon cutting when the store opens, before greeting visitors to the store throughout the morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first 50 children visiting the store will also receive a free Toys“R”Us goody bag worth over £20 – doors will open at 8.30am so get there early for the giveaway!

Market Square, Lancaster city centre. A new Toys R Us shop will be opening in WHSmith on Saturday, August 10. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

The new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop will feature a key range of products and activities from top toys brands including Barbie, Bluey, Hot Wheels, LEGO, Marvel, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig,

Squishmallows, Star Wars and more.

Children will be able to access the latest products and play hands-on with their favourite toys at the demonstration tables in store.

A lifesize Geoffrey the Giraffe sculpture, great for photo opportunities, will also feature in the new Toys“R”Us shop-in-shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster is one of 30 WHSmith High Street stores set to open a new shop-in-shop from Toys“R”Us this year, following an initial launch of nine stores in 2023.

Further openings this summer include locations including Richmond and Taunton.

Ian Sanders, Group Commercial Development Director, WHSmith said: “We’re really excited to be opening Toys“R”Us in Lancaster. WHSmith is known for being the Hub of the High Street by providing customers with a range of great products and services.

"Partnering with Toys R Us gives us a leading toys and games range in our stores and means customers have even more reasons to shop with us. We look forward to welcoming many more customers into our store.”