Where to check your bus times in Lancaster and Morecambe over Christmas

Lancashire County Council is advising passengers to check bus times with their operator before travelling over Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There will be no buses running in Lancashire on Christmas Day, but on Boxing Day and New Year's Day some bus companies will run a limited service.

You can find more detailed information, including opening times of bus stations, and arrangements for Lancashire County Council-supported services, on the council's website by searching 'bus service changes' at https://lancashire.gov.uk/

Traveline is open every day apart from Christmas Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...