Where to check your bus times in Lancaster and Morecambe over Christmas
Lancashire County Council is advising passengers to check bus times with their operator before travelling over Christmas.
There will be no buses running in Lancashire on Christmas Day, but on Boxing Day and New Year's Day some bus companies will run a limited service.
You can find more detailed information, including opening times of bus stations, and arrangements for Lancashire County Council-supported services, on the council's website by searching 'bus service changes' at https://lancashire.gov.uk/
Traveline is open every day apart from Christmas Day.
You can plan your journey at https://www.traveline.info/ or speak to a travel advisor by calling 0871 200 22 33 (calls from landlines cost 12p a minute plus your phone company's access charge).